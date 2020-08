Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump says the issue of whether South Korea and Japan should seek nuclear weapons in the face of China’s aggressiveness will be a key topic of discussion over the next two months.Trump made the remarks on the “The Hugh Hewitt Show” radio program on Tuesday. He made the comment after being asked if South Korea, Japan or even Taiwan should seek nuclear weapons or hypersonic missile capacity given China’s recklessness with the COVID-19 virus, and its aggressiveness, especially with its new deal with Iran.While saying he’s not going to suggest anything, Trump said the issue is “going to be a big, a very big point of discussion.”Observers believe that with that comment, Trump is apparently intent on continuously raising issue with China up until the November presidential elections.