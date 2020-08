Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Thursday that the government will pump four-point-six trillion won by 2023 to foster six service industry sectors as major exports.In a meeting of economy-related ministers, Hong said that the government will focus its policy efforts on restoring the country's export capacity in the second half of the year.The minister said that the government will seek a sharp increase in exports in six service industries: content, medical services and healthcare, educational technology, digital services, fintech and engineering.Hong said that the government will establish the necessary infrastructure and provide support to help the industries enhance their competitiveness in the global market.He said the government aims to turn South Korea into one of the world's top ten exporters of services by 2025.The country is currently ranked 16th.