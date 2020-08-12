S. Korea Reports 103 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases rose back to over 100 following a hike in local transmissions, marking the highest daily tally in over four months.The central disease control headquarters said Friday that South Korea reported 103 new COVID-19 cases as of 12 a.m. Friday, raising the nation's cumulative tally to 14-thousand-873.It marked the first time in 20 days for the daily figure to exceed 100. It’s the highest daily tally in 136 days.Of the new cases, 85 were domestic infections while 18 were imported. Among the domestic cases, 38 were reported in Gyeonggi Province and 31 in Seoul. Seven of the 18 imported infections were reported upon arrival.This is the highest number of daily cases since March 31, when 125 were reported.