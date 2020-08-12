Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Terrestrial Broadcasters to Begin Sign Language Service on Main News Program

Write: 2020-08-14 16:21:17Update: 2020-08-14 16:46:03

Terrestrial Broadcasters to Begin Sign Language Service on Main News Program

Photo : YONHAP News

Three terrestrial broadcasters in South Korea - KBS, MBC and SBS - will begin sign-language interpretation on their main news programs.

KBS has decided to provide the service from its September third "News 9" program which airs at 9 p.m., the Korea Communications Commission said Friday. The decision came after the commission held talks with the three firms and advocacy groups for disabled people. 

MBC and SBS will also follow suit some time next month.

The National Human Rights Commission had recommended in May that sign-language interpretation be provided on the main news programs of the three terrestrial broadcasters to guarantee the broadcast-access rights of hearing-impaired people.

The communications commission will draw up a comprehensive plan within this year to improve access to broadcasts for marginalized citizens, including those with disabilities, and seek to revise related regulations.

An inaugural meeting was held Thursday by a team of experts of various fields to work on this task.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >