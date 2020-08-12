Terrestrial Broadcasters to Begin Sign Language Service on Main News Program

Photo : YONHAP News

Three terrestrial broadcasters in South Korea - KBS, MBC and SBS - will begin sign-language interpretation on their main news programs.KBS has decided to provide the service from its September third "News 9" program which airs at 9 p.m., the Korea Communications Commission said Friday. The decision came after the commission held talks with the three firms and advocacy groups for disabled people.MBC and SBS will also follow suit some time next month.The National Human Rights Commission had recommended in May that sign-language interpretation be provided on the main news programs of the three terrestrial broadcasters to guarantee the broadcast-access rights of hearing-impaired people.The communications commission will draw up a comprehensive plan within this year to improve access to broadcasts for marginalized citizens, including those with disabilities, and seek to revise related regulations.An inaugural meeting was held Thursday by a team of experts of various fields to work on this task.