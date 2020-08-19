Ruling Party to Review 2nd Relief Payout, 4th Extra Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party has decided to review a second disaster relief payout to the public amid a resurgence of COVID-19.To this aim, the party will discuss with the government drawing up a fourth supplementary budget.DP chairperson Lee Hae-chan and floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon asked the party's policy committee to review whether another relief payment for citizens would be necessary during a Supreme Council meeting held Friday.According to multiple participants who spoke to Yonhap News, Kim called for the review, saying the economy is likely to freeze up again for the next two months with the rapid spread of the coronavirus.One party official said a fourth extra budget is necessary to pay out another round of relief funds and this could be discussed during next week's ruling party-government consultation meeting to discuss next year's budget.The DP has been cautious about drawing up another supplementary budget whether it is intended to cover the COVID-19 crisis or damage from the recent flooding. But it appears to have changed its stance following a resurgence of the outbreak.