Typhoon Bavi Approaching Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

Typhoon Bavi is moving toward the Korean Peninsula and will reach waters near Jeju Island by Wednesday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the eighth typhoon of the season was moving northward at nine kilometers per hour from waters 270 kilometers west of Okinawa, Japan, as of 3 a.m. Monday.The typhoon is expected to reach waters west of Jeju Island on Wednesday and move north along the nation's west coast before making landfall in North Korea's Hwanghae Province on Thursday.The typhoon is forecast to be closest to Jeju Island on Wednesday afternoon and Seoul on Thursday morning. The nation is expected to come under the direct influence of the typhoon between Tuesday night and Thursday.As of Monday, Typhoon Bavi remains modest in size, but it is expected to become much stronger by the time it reaches South Korea.