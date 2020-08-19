Kim Kwang-hyun Earns First Major League Win

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals and Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays both started in Major League Baseball(MLB) on the same day for the second time on Sunday.Kim took the mound as starting pitcher in a home game against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. He gave up just three hits and struck out three over six innings, not allowing any free passes. With Sunday’s match, Kim earned his first big league victory as the Cards went on to win three to zero.Meanwhile, Ryu started in a game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida during which he allowed three hits and one run over five innings. Before he was replaced in the sixth when the score was tied one to one, Ryu also struck out six.However, the Blue Jays lost with the Rays beating them five to four.Last Monday, Ryu and Kim both took the mound as starting pitchers as well, marking the first time since April 15, 2007, that two South Korean pitchers started on the same day in the MLB.