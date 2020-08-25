Jeju Comes under Influence of 'Very Strong' Typhoon Bavi

Photo : YONHAP News

Typhoon Bavi is approaching the Korean Peninsula, with Jeju Island already coming under its direct influence Wednesday morning.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said the typhoon, currently heading north in waters 260 kilometers southwest of Jeju Island as of Wednesday morning, will pass through waters west of the island in the afternoon.The typhoon is forecast to move north along the country's western coast between Wednesday night and early Thursday before making landfall in North Korea's Hwanghae Province.The entire country will come under the influence of the season's eighth typhoon on Wednesday and Thursday.The weather agency said Bavi will grow to a "very strong" typhoon on Wednesday morning, bringing heavy rains and strong winds of more than 40 meters per second to Jeju Island and western coastal areas.Jeju Island is expected to receive up to 500 millimeters of heavy rain when the typhoon passes the area, while the Jeolla provinces and Mount Jiri are likely to have 100 to 300 millimeters. Other regions are likely to receive 30 to 150 millimeters of rain.