Typhoon Bavi Expected to Have Strongest Wind on Record

Typhoon Bavi, which is moving north towards the country's southernmost Jeju Island, is predicted to register the strongest wind in a typhoon.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Wednesday, Bavi could set a new record after Typhoon Maemi's maximum instantaneous wind speed of 60 meters per second set in 2003.As of 11:00 a.m., the mid-sized typhoon was traveling north from waters 210 kilometers west-southwest of Jeju's Seogwipo region at a speed of 19 kilometers per hour.Bavi had a central pressure of 945 hectoPascal and a maximum wind speed of 45 meters per second.As the typhoon is expected to come nearest to Jeju between 2:00 and 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, the weather agency has issued a typhoon warning for the entire island and along the southwestern coast in South Jeolla Province.Jeju is expected to get hit by more than 500 millimeters of rain through Thursday, with the maximum wind speed forecast to reach 40 to 60 meters per second.The typhoon will reach near Heuksan Island in South Jeolla Province by 8:00 p.m., before hitting its closest point to Seoul somewhere between 4:00 and 5:00 a.m. Thursday.