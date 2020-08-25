Damage from Typhoon's Strong Winds Already Reported on Jeju

Photo : YONHAP News

Dozens of cases of damage from strong winds have been reported on the country's southernmost Jeju Island, as the powerful Typhoon Bavi, the season's eighth typhoon, nears the resort island.According to fire authorities in Jeju, as of noon Wednesday, some 40 cases of damage have so far been reported, including fallen traffic and street lights, as well as sewer backflows.Over 460 flights scheduled into and out of Jeju between late Tuesday and Wednesday have been cancelled, while 15 passenger ships set to operate to and from the island were suspended.As Bavi was expected to come nearest to Jeju between 2:00 and 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, the weather agency issued a typhoon warning for the entire island and along the southwestern coast in South Jeolla Province.Jeju is expected to get hit by more than 500 millimeters of rain through Thursday, with the maximum wind speed forecast to reach 40 to 60 meters per second.The typhoon will reach near Heuksan Island in South Jeolla Province by 8:00 p.m., before hitting its closest point to Seoul somewhere between 4:00 and 5:00 a.m. Thursday.