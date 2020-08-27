Typhoon Bavi Causes Evacuations, Power Outage in Southern Region

Photo : YONHAP News

Typhoon Bavi moved up to North Korea on Thursday after causing evacuations and facility damage in southern areas of South Korea.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said on Thursday that the typhoon forced about 30 people in Gokseong, South Jeolla Province, to evacuate with growing landslide risks in the region.The authorities received about 100 reports of damage to public and private facilities, including roadside trees, streetlamps, utility poles, exterior walls of buildings and signboards.More than 16-hundred households in Jeju Island and South Chungcheong Province lost power due to the typhoon. The power supply has been recovered for most of the households, except about 100.Flights and ferry services were also halted as the typhoon pounded the southern region.About 440 flights were cancelled at eleven airports across the country since Wednesday, while nearly 160 passenger ferries were grounded on 99 routes.