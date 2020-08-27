N. Korean Leader Visits Typhoon-hit Hwanghae Province

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly visited South Hwanghae Province, which was hit by Typhoon Bavi, to assess the damage.The North's official Rodong Sinmun said on Friday that Kim visited the country's southwestern province and received a report on damage from a party official.Although the paper did not specify the date of Kim's trip, Kim is thought to have made it Thursday afternoon as the typhoon made landfall in the province early that day.During the trip, Kim reportedly said he was very worried about the typhoon, but it was fortunate the damage was less severe than expected. He added that this was possible thanks to the swift implementation of precautionary safety measures ordered by the party.The report said Kim then called for all-out efforts to minimize damage in farmland and a reduction in harvests in the typhoon-hit area.