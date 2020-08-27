Jeju on Alert with Forecast of Another Possible Typhoon

Photo : YONHAP News

Jeju Island is on alert again following a forecast of a tropical low pressure system possibly developing into yet another typhoon.According to the Jeju branch of the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the low pressure system formed some one-thousand kilometers east of Manila, Philippines, around 3 p.m Thursday.The agency forecasts that it could develop into this year's ninth typhoon, Maysak, within 24 hours.It said it's too early to predict Maysak's trajectory and strength but there's a high likelihood the typhoon could approach as near as 390 kilometers south-southwest of Seogwipo on Jeju Island by 9 a.m. next Wednesday.If the typhoon does hit, it will be just one week after Bavi stormed through the island.The damage from Bavi has not been significant but some 140 cases of flooded roads, power outages and damage to building walls, street lights and trees were reported in Jeju.