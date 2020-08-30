Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Biegun: Multilateral Structure Needed in Indo-Pacific Region

Write: 2020-09-01 09:12:40Update: 2020-09-01 09:22:19

Biegun: Multilateral Structure Needed in Indo-Pacific Region

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said on Monday that the Indo-Pacific region needs a "strong multilateral structure" that involves more regional countries with common interests, such as South Korea. 

Biegun made the remarks on Monday during an online seminar held on the sidelines of the annual U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum. 

The deputy secretary said that a dialogue in the Indo-Pacific area was initially launched and is currently attended by the U.S., India, Japan and Australia, but their recent talks on responses to the COVID-19 pandemic also involved South Korea, Vietnam and New Zealand.

Biegun said that the seven countries have held talks on a weekly basis, describing it as "incredibly productive discussion" among very cooperative partners.

He then noted that it is a reality that the Indo-Pacific region is lacking in strong multilateral structures, adding they don't have anything of the fortitude of NATO or the European Union.

Biegun said that under the circumstances, it would be good for the four nations to expand their ongoing dialogue to include other countries that share their values and interests.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >