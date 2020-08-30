Biegun: Multilateral Structure Needed in Indo-Pacific Region

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said on Monday that the Indo-Pacific region needs a "strong multilateral structure" that involves more regional countries with common interests, such as South Korea.Biegun made the remarks on Monday during an online seminar held on the sidelines of the annual U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum.The deputy secretary said that a dialogue in the Indo-Pacific area was initially launched and is currently attended by the U.S., India, Japan and Australia, but their recent talks on responses to the COVID-19 pandemic also involved South Korea, Vietnam and New Zealand.Biegun said that the seven countries have held talks on a weekly basis, describing it as "incredibly productive discussion" among very cooperative partners.He then noted that it is a reality that the Indo-Pacific region is lacking in strong multilateral structures, adding they don't have anything of the fortitude of NATO or the European Union.Biegun said that under the circumstances, it would be good for the four nations to expand their ongoing dialogue to include other countries that share their values and interests.