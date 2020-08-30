Crisis Alert over Maysak Further Elevated as Typhoon Approaches

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has further raised its crisis alert as Typhoon Maysak moves closer to the Korean Peninsula.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said on Tuesday that as of 6 p.m., the warning system set in motion against strong winds and heavy rains was upgraded from “caution” to “alert” while its emergency response system was raised by a notch to Level Two.The new measures are the third and second highest in the four-tier and three-tier systems, respectively. Earlier in the day, the crisis alert was elevated from the lowest “attention” while Level One was put in place.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the ninth typhoon of the season was moving north-northeast at the speed of 16 kilometers per hour from around 220 kilometers northwest of Okinawa, Japan, as of 3 p.m.Maysak is forecast to bring up to 400 millimeters of precipitation and winds with a maximum instantaneous speed of 180 kilometers per hour when it makes landfall in South Korea early Thursday morning.