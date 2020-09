Photo : KBS News

Typhoon Maysak is likely to affect South Korea on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing heavy rains and strong winds.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the season's ninth typhoon was traveling northward over waters some 370 kilometers south of Jeju Island as of 6 a.m. Wednesday.The typhoon is expected to pass through waters east of Jeju Island Wednesday night and reach southern coastal areas near Busan at around 3 a.m. Thursday.Maysak is forecast to exit into the East Sea on Thursday morning.The typhoon is expected to bring more than 400 millimeters of rain through Thursday to eastern coastal areas in Gangwon and Gyeongsang provinces and mountain areas in Jeju Island.Strong winds of 30 to 50 meters per second are forecast for Jeju Island and coastal areas in the Gyeongsang provinces.