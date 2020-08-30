Typhoon Maysak Leaves One Dead

Photo : YONHAP News

One person was dead and 22 people were displaced after Typhoon Maysak swept through the country.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said that as of Thursday morning, one person died due to the season's ninth typhoon.A woman in her 60s in the southern port city Busan was injured at her house at around 1:35 a.m. Thursday when she was hit by glass pieces from a broken window. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment but died shortly after 2 a.m.Twenty two people in 17 households were displaced, including 15 in Gangwon Province and five in Jeju Island.More than 850 cases of damage to public and private facilities have been reported, including roads and traffic lights.The typhoon with strong winds of up to 49 meters per second caused power disruptions at about 122-thousand households across the nation.Power remains cut off for some 84-thousand households with recovery completed for just about 30 percent of the affected households.Traffic is closed at 95 roads in Busan, Daegu, South Gyeongsang and South Jeolla provinces.