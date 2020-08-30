Pompeo to Stress Importance of Peace, Security on Korean Peninsula at ARF Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will stress the importance of ensuring peace and security on the Korean Peninsula in an upcoming regional forum.The department said in a press release on Wednesday that Secretary Pompeo will participate in the 27th ASEAN Regional Forum(ARF) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting next Friday, the region’s oldest and largest political-security forum.In the meeting, Pompeo will also highlight U.S. efforts and investments to advance the agenda of women, peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.The department said Pompeo will participate in the virtual East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' meeting and the U.S.-ASEAN Ministerial meeting next Wednesday as well.Pompeo will co-chair next Friday the inaugural Mekong-U.S. Partnership Ministerial Meeting and launch the Mekong-U.S. Partnership with the foreign ministers of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam and the ASEAN Secretary-General.