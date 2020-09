Photo : YONHAP News

Domestic flights, ferry and train services were disrupted in South Korea on Monday as Typhoon Haishen moved closer to the Korean Peninsula.Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL) said that beginning with the first train scheduled for Monday, it will partially halt services on six routes until the country is no longer under the typhoon's influence.As of 5 a.m. Monday, 314 flights were cancelled out of 519 domestic flights scheduled for Monday morning at airports across the nation.Typhoon alerts are in place at ten airports including Jeju International Airport, with strong wind advisories issued for airports in Incheon, Gimpo and Pohang.About 160 ferries on some 100 routes across the nation have remained docked since Sunday.