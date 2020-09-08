Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

USFK Commander: N. Korea Sent Special Forces to Chinese Border to Contain COVID-19

Write: 2020-09-11 18:57:21Update: 2020-09-11 18:59:25

USFK Commander: N. Korea Sent Special Forces to Chinese Border to Contain COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly deployed special military forces along its border with China with a shoot-to-kill order against those crossing over the boundary as part of efforts to contain an influx of COVID-19. 

According to AFP, United States Forces Korea Commander Gen. Robert Abrams shared the intelligence during a videoconference organized by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Abrams said the North introduced a new buffer zone “one or two kilometers up on the Chinese border” where its special operations forces were dispatched with shoot-to-kill orders. 

He said demand for smuggled goods in the North grew as a result of pandemic-induced border lockdowns, prompting the North Korean government to intervene, adding the regime is focusing on lowering the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak. 

The North shut down its border areas with China in January following the virus’ outbreak in Wuhan and raised its quarantine system to the highest level in July.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >