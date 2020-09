Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will begin a four-day interpellation session on Monday.The alleged power abuse scandal involving the son of Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae is expected to dominate the parliamentary session, along with the scope of a fourth extra budget and the establishment of an independent investigative body to look into corruption cases of high-ranking officials.Rival parties are likely to lock horns over the allegations against the justice minister, who is scheduled to appear for question-and-answer sessions on Monday and Thursday.The ruling Democratic Party is expected to actively defend Choo from what it calls a "political offensive," while stressing the need to reform the prosecution.The main opposition People Power Party plans to focus its drive on the justice minister and call for a thorough investigation into the case.