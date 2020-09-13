Yoshihide Suga Set to Officially Become Japan's Prime Minister Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is set to officially become Japan’s 99th prime minister during a plenary session of Japan’s National Diet on Wednesday.According to local media, eleven out of the 20 Cabinet positions under Suga will be filled by existing members of the Shinzo Abe administration.Eight key members are likely to keep their current posts, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, who has worked in the Abe administration with Suga for nearly eight years.Other key posts that are set to see no changes under the new administration are foreign affairs, culture, industry, transportation, environment, economy and Olympics and Paralympics.Three other posts will also be filled by current Cabinet members but through position changes, including Health Minister Katsunobu Kato who is set to become the next chief cabinet secretary. Defense Minister Taro Kono will become the minister in charge of Administrative Reform.Meanwhile, Nobuo Kishi, the younger brother of Abe, was nominated to be Japan's new defense minister.