KBS Carries out Emergency Quarantine Measures after Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Photo : KBS News

An employee at KBS has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and the discovery has prompted the public broadcaster to take emergency quarantine measures to prevent further infections involving its staffers.After learning that the person, who handles sound engineering on the third floor of the main annex, tested positive on Wednesday morning, KBS immediately held an emergency response meeting and made all employees in the building except for essential staff to work from home. Emergency disinfection measures were also implemented at the entire facility.The essential workforce was given protective clothing and masks to resume duties so there would be no disruption in fulfilling KBS’s duty as the nation’s primary broadcaster during disasters.Noting its efforts to provide swift and precise information to its viewers while seeking to prevent infections, KBS pledged to actively cooperate with quarantine authorities.