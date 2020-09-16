Menu Content

Parties Agree to Selectively Offer Mobile Fee Deduction, Expand Child Support

Write: 2020-09-22 12:02:58Update: 2020-09-22 15:28:59

South Korea's rival political parties agreed to selectively offer a deduction on monthly mobile service fees and expand child-rearing support to include middle school students in the government's fourth extra budget to finance COVID-19 relief.

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon said on Tuesday that the 20-thousand-won mobile fee deduction will be selectively offered to people aged 16 to 34 and those aged 65 and older.

The ruling party had previously suggested providing the deduction to everyone aged 13 or older, but the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) opposed the idea, saying it would not serve to assist those struggling amid the pandemic.

PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young said some of the 530 billion won reduced from the revised plan will be directed towards providing parents 150-thousand won per child attending middle school.

This is on top of the previously planned 200-thousand won for each child aged through elementary school.
