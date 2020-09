Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Thursday that the government will execute 70 percent, or about five trillion won, of the fourth extra budget before the Chuseok holiday which begins next Wednesday.The prime minister vowed best efforts to ensure swift and speedy execution during a policy coordination meeting of the ruling Democratic Party, the government and the presidential office.Chung said the speedy parliamentary approval of the budget confirmed that cooperation is possible between and among the rival parties, the government and parliament.The prime minister added some people might not receive financial support this time around, but the government will exercise its authority to cover blind spots and provide support for people in urgent need of state aid.