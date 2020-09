Photo : YONHAP News

The government will ban the operation of entertainment facilities in regions outside the greater Seoul area at least for a week during the Chuseok holiday to prevent the spread of COVID-19.Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun unveiled the move on Friday at the start of a government meeting to discuss quarantine measures for the holiday that begins next Wednesday.For the greater Seoul area, Chung said the government will enforce much tougher quarantine rules on restaurants, theme parks and movie theaters that are likely to be crowded during the holiday.The prime minister called for citizens' active participation and cooperation in the government's quarantine efforts to ensure the nation will have a safe holiday without a spike in virus cases.