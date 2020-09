Photo : Getty Images Bank

Russia will once again grant visa exemptions for South Korea from Sunday.The South Korean Embassy in Russia said Thursday that it was notified of the decision by the Russian government.The move comes after Russia recently lifted its entry ban on some foreign nationals including South Koreans about six months after the ban was put in place to control the spread of COVID-19.The embassy said the visa exemption agreement between Seoul and Moscow has been suspended since April, but the Russian government notified Seoul that it would grant visa exemptions for South Koreans despite the suspension.Russia banned the entry of foreign nationals and international flights in mid-March to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and has been easing the ban gradually since August.