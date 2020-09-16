S. Korea Repatriates 117 Sets of Remains of Chinese Soldiers

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has repatriated 117 sets of the remains of Chinese troops killed during the Korean War.According to Seoul's Defense Ministry, South Korea and China held a ceremony on Sunday morning at Incheon International Airport to mark the seventh such repatriation.In the ceremony, Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun expressed hope that the bilateral relationship will further develop through the repatriation, calling for Beijing's support and cooperation in efforts to produce tangible progress in the Korean Peninsula peace process.Most of the remains repatriated Sunday were reportedly excavated last year from Arrowhead Ridge, a key battlefield during the Korean War inside the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas.In 2014, South Korea agreed with China to repatriate the remains of fallen Chinese soldiers according to international law and following the humanitarian spirit. Seoul had returned the remains of 599 Chinese soldiers on six occasions from 2014 to 2019.The government plans to continue to repatriate the remains of Chinese troops once they are excavated.