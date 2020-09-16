Health Minister: Antibody Treatment of COVID-19 to be Available in First Half of 2021

Photo : YONHAP News

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said South Korea is developing an antibody-based therapy for COVID-19 and it is likely to be available for use in the first half of next year.Appearing on a KBS program on Sunday, the minister said that the nation is developing antibody-based therapy and blood plasma-based treatment for the novel coronavirus.Park said that in case of antibody-based therapy, Phase Two and Phase Three clinical trials have begun, and the locally developed treatment could be available for use in the first half of next year.On blood-plasma-based treatment, Park said that the Phase Two clinical trial is underway and could be available for use by the end of this year.The minister said that South Korea is a bit behind in the development of coronavirus vaccines, expecting the locally developed vaccine will likely come in the second half of next year.Regarding the vaccines for the seasonal flu, Park said that about 19 million South Koreans, or more than 40 percent of the population, will be given free flu shots this year.