Seoul City on Monday announced a set of transportation measures and quarantine steps for the five-day Chuseok holiday that begins on Wednesday.On Thursday and Friday, the city government will extend operations of subway trains and intra-city buses to 2 a.m.However, buses that pass through memorial parks will not extend operations as people are discouraged from visiting the graves of relatives for virus concerns.Until Sunday, the daily average operations of express and inter-city buses departing from five major terminals in the city will increase by over 700.As the rise in bus operation is likely to increase the number of daily passengers by 19-thousand to 89-thousand, the city government plans to implement thorough quarantine measures for platforms, resting areas and ticket booths at the terminals.