Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Coast Guard continues to search for the remains of a fisheries official who was shot dead by North Korean troops near a western border island last week.Coast Guard officials said on Wednesday, which is the 10-consecutive day of the search, that 35 ships, including 26 coast guard and navy vessels, and seven aircraft were deployed to waters near Yeonpyeong Island to find the slain official and his belongings.The search operation is being carried out in an area 18-point-five kilometers long and 96 kilometers wide south of the Northern Limit Line(NLL).The Coast Guard said the search has so far yielded no results.