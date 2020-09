Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun announced Seoul's plans to expand support for developing countries as part of South Korea's contribution to the international fight against COVID-19.In his speech Tuesday at the virtual meeting of the United Nations' Initiative on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond, Chung said Seoul will expand COVID-19 humanitarian support and official development assistance(ODA).The prime minister pledged to share South Korea's COVID-19 experience and know-how as one of the first countries to be hit by the pandemic.Chung also announced Seoul's plan to submit by the year's end a revised plan for "nationally determined contributions"(NDC) under the Paris Agreement within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change reached in 2016.