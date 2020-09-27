Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Authorities Urge Public to Maintain Strict Quarantine during Chuseok

Write: 2020-09-30 16:03:30Update: 2020-09-30 16:09:22

Authorities Urge Public to Maintain Strict Quarantine during Chuseok

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities in South Korea urged the public to maintain strict quarantine during the Chuseok thanksgiving holiday this week, saying the holiday season could serve as an inflection point for the COVID-19 epidemic.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Yoon Tae-ho, a senior official at the Central Disaster Management Headquarters, said the daily increase infections has slowed after peaking in late August, but Chuseok could become the inflection point.

Yoon warned that if the nation fails to curb the spread of the virus during the holiday, there's a chance of a resurgence in the daily number of infections.

As of 12:00 a.m. Wednesday, 113 additional people tested positive for the virus, nearly tripling from 38 reported 24 hour earlier amid continued cases of sporadic group infections.

During the ongoing two-week special quarantine period before and after Chuseok, the government is making sure that the seasonal festivities will not lead to any mass gatherings.

Shutdown orders will remain in place for eleven types of facilities deemed to carry high risk for infection in the capital region, including karaoke rooms and indoor gyms, while restaurants and franchise coffee shops will need to keep a certain distance between seats.

Outside the capital area, one-week operation bans will be in place for five types of "high-risk" facilities, including clubs and bars.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >