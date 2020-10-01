N. Korea Expected to Mark Party Anniversary with Military Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is expected to to hold a major military parade on Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers' Party.If held, it will be the first such parade in two years after the last one held in September 2018 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the North Korean government.The regime may roll out strategic weapons during the latest parade including newly developed intercontinental ballistic missiles(ICBM) or submarine-launched ballistic missiles(SLBM).Leader Kim Jong-un is also likely to give a speech during the event as the North tends to attach more significance to every fifth and tenth anniversary.Whether the parade will be broadcast live is another point of attention.Similar military parades held at the time of the ruling party's 70th founding anniversary in 2015 and the country's founder Kim Il-sung's birthday in 2017 were aired live on Korean Central Television.But two other events in February and September 2018, both marking important anniversaries, were not broadcast live but recorded footage was aired later.