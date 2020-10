Politics North Korea's Military Parade yet to be Broadcast

North Korea has yet to report on a widely expected military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of its Workers' Party of Korea.



As of Saturday morning, North Korea's state media including Korean Central Television(KCTV) had not included the military parade in its programming.



Similar military parades held at the time of the ruling party's 70th founding anniversary in 2015 and the country's founder Kim Il-sung's birthday in 2017 were aired live on KCTV.



Earlier in the week during an annual parliamentary audit session, Defense Minister Suh Wook said that the North will likely parade strategic weaponry in a show of force.