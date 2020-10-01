Science Pigs Culled at Farm Where African Swine Fever Reported

Quarantine and inspection measures continue for a second day following the country's first outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) in more than a year confirmed Friday at a pig farm in Hwacheon, Gangwon Province.



Provincial authorities said Saturday they are conducting tests on over one thousand pigs raised at 116 farms in eight cities and counties near Hwacheon or close to the inter-Korean border.



Quarantine efforts are also under way to prevent a further spread as movement restrictions are imposed on all livestock vehicles at the 116 farms.



Fences and nets are also being set up or repaired to fend off wild boars while nearby roads and contaminated areas are being sterilized.



The central headquarters on the swine fever outbreak said it's difficult to predict if more cases will follow, but vowed to thoroughly quarantine and fumigate areas, cull pigs, control movement and manage surveillance to prevent a spread.



South Korea reported its first African swine fever outbreak in September last year.



ASF does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs.