S. Korea Implements Mandatory Mask Use

People will be required to wear face masks on mass transportation and in public places starting Tuesday to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that mask use will be mandatory as a related law on the prevention of infectious diseases goes into effect from Tuesday.Under the law, people will be required to wear masks on public transportation and at demonstrations, as well as at medical facilities and nurseries regardless of the social distancing level.Other public facilities will depend on the distancing level under the three-tier system.Violators will face a fine of up to 100-thousand won. Operators of those facilities and rally organizers will be fined up to three million won for failing to ensure that users or participants comply with the requirement.However, people aged under 14 or who cannot wear masks for medical reasons will be exempt from the requirement. Fines will not be imposed for taking masks off for medical activities or during meals, swimming and broadcasting.The government plans to start imposing fines on violators after a 30-day grace period starting Tuesday.