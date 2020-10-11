Survey Finds Tteokbokki Top Comfort Food

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that the spicy Korean rice cake dish, tteokbokki, was picked as the top comfort food.The Seoul Metropolitan Government unveiled on Friday the results of an online survey in which it asked ten-thousand people last month what food comforts them most.Fried chicken came in second, followed by kimchi stew, samgyeopsal or grilled pork belly, samgyetang or ginseng chicken soup, ramyeon, doenjang jjigae or soybean paste stew, cake, beef and chicken feet.The Seoul government conducted a similar survey on 50 foreigners residing in the capital city and found that foreigners, too, regard tteokbokki to be the ultimate comfort food.Seoul conducted these surveys as it’s set to host a series of events from November 11 to 15 with food and comfort as the main themes that will aim to cheer up citizens who’ve grown weary from COVID-19.