Justice Ministry, Prosecution Clash over Fund Fraud Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The Justice Ministry and the prosecution clashed over an ongoing investigation into a high-profile financial fraud scandal involving Lime Asset Management.The ministry raised allegations on Sunday that the prosecution did not sufficiently investigate the claims by Kim Bong-hyun, a key suspect in the Lime scandal, that he lobbied former and incumbent prosecutors and bribed a prosecutor-turned-opposition politician, in connection with the case.The ministry alleged that Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl failed to order a thorough investigation into the claims even after receiving reports of the suspected irregularities of prosecutors and opposition politicians.The ministry issued the position after a three-day independent probe into Kim and his claims.The Supreme Prosecutors' Office rejected the ministry's allegations, calling them "groundless" and tantamount to "slander" against the top prosecutor.It also said Prosecutor General Yoon has ordered a thorough investigation into the case several times and probes into opposition politicians are also under way.