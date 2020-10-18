Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 40 Million

Photo : YONHAP News

Global cases of COVID-19 have reportedly surpassed 40 million, increasing by ten million in about one month.According to Worldometer, a website that provides real-time statistics for the pandemic, the global tally topped the grim milestone Sunday afternoon, Korea time, with the global death toll surpassing one-point-one million.This comes almost ten months after the first case was reported in China in December last year. The global tally surpassed ten million on June 27, 20 million on August 10 and 30 million on September 17.It took 179 days for the global tally to surpass ten million, but took just 44 days to hit 20 million, 38 days to surpass 30 million and 32 days to 40 million.The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases in the world, reporting some eight-point-34 million cases, followed by India, Brazil and Russia.