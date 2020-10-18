'S. Korea Seventh in Overall Rankings of Asia-Pacific Countries'

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey shows that South Korea is the seventh most powerful country in the Asia-Pacific region.The 2020 Asia Power Index released on Monday by Australian foreign policy thinktank Rowy Institute said South Korea garnered 31-point-six points and ranked seventh out of 26 countries surveyed.The U.S. led the pack with a whopping 81-point-six points, followed closely by China with 76-point-one points.Japan came in third with 41 points, followed by India with 39-point-seven points, Russia with 33-point-five points and Australia with 32-point-four points.The survey measures “overall power rankings” based on eight indicators of regional clout, including military capability, defense networks, economic resources and diplomatic and cultural influence.North Korea ranked 17th with 12-point-three points, while Papua New Guinea ranked at the bottom with three-point-eight points.