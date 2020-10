Photo : YONHAP News

CJ Logistics Corporation has issued an apology over a string of deaths of delivery workers and vowed to take measures to prevent future deaths.CJ Logistics CEO Park Keun-hee apologized at a news conference on Thursday, saying the company’s management is taking the current issue seriously and exerting all-out efforts to prevent more deaths from happening.The logistics firm first plans to bring in four-thousand personnel in phases that will be charged with sorting parcels starting from next month as part of efforts to reduce work hours for drivers.It also plans to have all of its delivery workers take out industrial accident compensation insurance by the first half of next year.