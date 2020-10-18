Top Prosecutor: 'Investigation into Lime Fund Scandal in Final Stage'

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl has refuted suspicions that the prosecution has been partial in investigating a massive fraud scheme, in which politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties were alleged to be implicated.Speaking at an audit by the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Yoon said the investigation into the case involving Lime Asset Management has been carried out thoroughly.The top prosecutor said telecommunication information and bank accounts suspected of being used in the case have been “perfectly” traced, adding the respective investigation is in its final phase.His remarks came after ruling Democratic Party lawmakers criticized the prosecution for going after only ruling bloc members allegedly involved in the case while turning a blind eye to opposition figures suspected.Asked why suspicions regarding opposition figures were not reported to the Justice Ministry, Sin Seong-sik, a senior prosecutor from the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, said some suspects were overseas, impeding investigations.On Monday, Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae exercised her authority to command the investigation into the Lime scandal and allegations involving the top prosecutor's family, citing the need of a "fair" and "independent" investigation into the cases.