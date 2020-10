Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top prosecutor said when his two-year term in office ends next year, he will consider ways to further serve society and the public.Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl was responding to a question about his intent to enter politics during a parliamentary audit on Thursday that lasted until early Friday.Asked about himself being considered a likely candidate for the 2022 presidential election in the polls, Yoon said he currently has no time for anything other than his duties.Yoon declined to comment further when asked again about his political aspirations.As for the prosecution's raid of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk regarding alleged corruption involving his children, Yoon denied the raid was intended to hamper efforts to reform the prosecution.