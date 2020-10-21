Foreign Minister: Entry Ban on Yoo Seung-jun to Stay Put

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha says a long-standing entry ban will remain in place for Korean-American singer Yoo Seung-jun for allegedly dodging his mandatory military conscription.Kang made the remark in a parliamentary audit session on Monday in response to a related question from ruling Democratic Party lawmaker An Min-suk, stressing the ministry recently reviewed the case once again and decided not to allow visa issuance for Yoo.Regarding the Supreme Court’s decision earlier this year pointing out the entry ban’s “procedural flaws,” the minister said the court ruling should not be understood as an order to lift the ban, but to take every procedure necessary for the ban.The 43-year-old who used to be among the most popular singers in South Korea drew strong public criticism after he renounced his Korean citizenship in 2002 to allegedly dodge compulsory military service.The issue resurfaced in July when the South Korean Consulate General in Los Angeles refused to issue a visa for Yoo following the top court's ruling. Yoo filed a law suit against the decision.