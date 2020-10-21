Pres. Security Service: Floor Leaders Subject to Search

Photo : YONHAP News

The Presidential Security Service has defended its agents for conducting a body search on main opposition People Power Party Floor Leader Joo Ho-young during President Moon Jae-in’s parliamentary visit on Wednesday.Joo sought to attend a meeting with Moon at the National Assembly prior to his speech, but canceled the plan after a presidential security official attempted to body search him. The PPP strongly protested it and demanded an apology from the presidential office.In a statement released later in the day, the top office’s security service said everyone is subject to a body search during any presidential event as part of security protocol measures.When it comes to a parliamentary event, the security service said exemption is given to five national leaders or the top officials of each political party, but not floor leaders.It said in practice that party floor leaders have also been exempt from mandatory searches, but only when they accompany party chairpersons.Stressing that the protocol was not created under Moon, but by his predecessors, the service still expressed regret over the incident and said the security agent involved could have exercised some flexibility.