Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

S. Korean Activists Protest Japan's Exclusion of Korean Schools in Tuition Program

Write: 2020-10-30 18:40:56Update: 2020-10-30 18:44:36

S. Korean Activists Protest Japan's Exclusion of Korean Schools in Tuition Program

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean civic group has denounced the Japanese government for discriminating against ethnic Korean schools in its free-tuition programs. 

Members of the civic group held a press conference near the Consulate-General of Japan in Busan on Friday after the Fukuoka High Court ruled in favor of the Japanese education policy, joining four other appellate courts in the country that handed out unfavorable verdicts on the plaintiffs consisting of graduates of "joseon" schools. 

The civic group criticized the Japanese government for depriving Korean students of educational opportunities that should be applied universally, suspecting the policy as an extension of shirking responsibility for Japan's wrongdoings against its former colonial subjects. 

A Korean-Japanese who attended the press conference also pointed to the exclusion of Korean kindergartens from childcare subsidy programs in Japan and called on the Japanese government to change its perception and attitudes toward ethnic Koreans.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >