S. Korea's Top Diplomat Departs for US

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha departed for the United States on Sunday to move forward the diplomatic relationship after the U.S. presidential election.Kang is scheduled to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday for talks on ways to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and to enhance the Seoul-Washington alliance.Departing for the U.S. trip, the foreign minister told reporters on Sunday at Incheon International Airport that although bilateral relations are at a delicate period, the two sides always communicate and that the top diplomats discuss pending bilateral issues or the peninsula situation whenever they have the chance for talks.During the visit which ends on Wednesday, Kang is also scheduled to meet with representatives from U.S. Congress, academia and think tanks.In those meetings, Kang is expected to contact figures who are likely to fill key diplomatic and security posts under the Biden administration.Kang told reporters that she will meet with various people from Congress and academia to further strengthen the relations of the two nations.