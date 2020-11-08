4 S. Korean Football Team Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Four players and one staff member from the South Korean men's national football team have tested positive for COVID-19 in Austria.The Korea Football Association (KFA) said Saturday that forward Lee Dong-jun, midfielders Kwon Chang-hoon and Hwang In-beom, goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo and an unidentified staff member have tested positive after receiving a PCR test on Thursday local time in line with FIFA regulations.All five are not displaying any symptoms and the rest of the team and all other staffers are being quarantined in their hotel rooms.Those who have tested negative will be tested again on Saturday morning local time. The decision on whether the upcoming matches will be played will be made after testing is complete.The team led by coach Paulo Bento departed South Korea last Sunday and has been in Vienna to prepare for friendlies against Mexico and Qatar.Europe-based players, including Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan, also flew in to join the team.The route of infection is unknown, but the KFA said it rented out a whole floor in the hotel to minimize outside contact amid virus fears and athletes were not allowed to visit anywhere other than the training site.