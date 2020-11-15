Moon to Attend Virtual G20 Summit Focused on Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will take part in a virtual conference of the two-day Group of 20 summit starting Saturday.The G20 Summit is a multilateral consultation body that brings together the Group of 7 nations, 12 emerging economies and the European Union.On the first day of talks, G20 leaders will discuss quarantine and economic responses aimed at fighting the pandemic and restoring growth and jobs.On the second day, issues such as support for the vulnerable, climate change and protecting the Earth's environment will be addressed.President Moon will discuss with his counterparts how to cooperate to achieve global economic recovery amid the pandemic and response measures to the resurgence of COVID-19 unfolding in many G20 countries.He will also discuss cooperation in the development and sharing of vaccines as South Korea is part of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, which is a global coalition to accelerate production and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines.The G20 accounts for 85 percent of the world's gross domestic product and two-thirds of its population.